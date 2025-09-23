Bank of Stockton Purchases 2,875 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

