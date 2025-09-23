Cardinal Capital Management Has $21.82 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $737.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.01. The company has a market capitalization of $714.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.30.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

