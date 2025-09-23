Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 380,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 149,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 20.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

