Smiths News’ (SNWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.33.

SNWS stock opened at GBX 60.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 45.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 71. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.03 million, a PE ratio of 546.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

