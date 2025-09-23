Smiths News’ (SNWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.33.
In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.
Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.
