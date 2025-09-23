Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 715,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 204,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

