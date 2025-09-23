Insider Buying: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Acquires 25,330 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben acquired 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £105,879.40.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben acquired 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total value of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben acquired 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 417 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.93. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,012.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

FDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.

Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

