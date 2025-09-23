Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Posts Earnings Results

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mpac Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Mpac Group Price Performance

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 314 on Tuesday. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.32. The company has a market cap of £94.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5,233.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mpac Group news, insider Adam Holland bought 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, with a total value of £10,020.30. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

Featured Stories

