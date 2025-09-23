Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VNQ opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

