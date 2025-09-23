West Oak Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PPLT opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $133.80.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.