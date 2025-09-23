Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.78%.

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 5.4%

LON KEYS opened at GBX 658 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 575.54. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472 and a 12 month high of GBX 668. The company has a market capitalization of £208.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,473.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

