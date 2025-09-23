Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.78%.
Keystone Law Group Stock Up 5.4%
LON KEYS opened at GBX 658 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 575.54. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472 and a 12 month high of GBX 668. The company has a market capitalization of £208.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,473.68 and a beta of 0.26.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Vertical Aerospace Presents its Blueprint for Sector Leadership
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.