Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG) to Issue $1.22 Interim Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.218 per share on Sunday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.