Investar Holding Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of ISTR opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Investar has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

