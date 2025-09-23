Portland General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4%

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.