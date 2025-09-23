Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.5%

ARESF stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

