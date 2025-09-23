Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Director Purchases C$78,200.00 in Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Kenneth Ryder acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$625,600. This trade represents a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SFC opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.00. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.