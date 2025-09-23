SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Stake Lessened by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

