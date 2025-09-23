iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

