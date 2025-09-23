Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $223,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

