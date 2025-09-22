Sweeney & Michel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.8% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after buying an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

