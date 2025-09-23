Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.