AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10,413.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NAPR opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.