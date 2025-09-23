AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

