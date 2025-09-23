Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.