Golden State Equity Partners Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

