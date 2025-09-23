Golden State Equity Partners Has $767,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

