Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 871 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,115,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 573,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

