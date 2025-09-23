Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $863,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,036.47. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

