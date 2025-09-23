Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,826,137 shares of company stock worth $1,965,482,165.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

