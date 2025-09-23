Head to Head Analysis: Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Upstream Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upstream Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstream Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Upstream Bio currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.34%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 910.85%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Upstream Bio.

This table compares Upstream Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstream Bio -3,836.58% -35.90% -26.26% X4 Pharmaceuticals -311.15% -375.31% -72.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstream Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstream Bio $2.37 million 378.73 -$62.81 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $2.56 million 15.06 -$37.45 million ($14.84) -0.23

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Upstream Bio.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

