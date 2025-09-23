Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $444.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

