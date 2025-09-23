Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTIP stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

