AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,807 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,957,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,418,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

