The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

HD stock opened at $415.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

