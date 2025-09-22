Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,747,000 after purchasing an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.