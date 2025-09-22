Painted Porch Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

