Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 3178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Fresnillo Trading Up 6.6%
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
