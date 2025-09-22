The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,199 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 261,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

