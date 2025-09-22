iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.66 and last traded at $195.15, with a volume of 232737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.79. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.