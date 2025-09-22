Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.21 and last traded at C$29.17, with a volume of 123914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.85.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.66.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Tracey Jane Arlaud sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total value of C$55,786.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,784.67. This represents a 16.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.