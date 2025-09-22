Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7%

LOW opened at $265.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.63 and its 200-day moving average is $232.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

