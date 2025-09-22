B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 1878477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.29%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,260.67. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their position. Also, insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 44,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$235,945.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned -1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($7,516.75). This trade represents a 103.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 51,117 shares of company stock worth $273,336 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

