National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $110.18, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.98.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8531 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

