CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $22.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

