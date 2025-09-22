Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,409,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

PLTR opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

