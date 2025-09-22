Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.27 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 475738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dnb Nor Markets raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.48.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

About Lundin Mining

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.