Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $224,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 107.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 62.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $220.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

