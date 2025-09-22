McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,491,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $666.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $667.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.