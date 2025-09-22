Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $328.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $328.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day moving average is $294.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

