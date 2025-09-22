Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 60321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This represents a 55.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.