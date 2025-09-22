Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 28945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47,189.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

